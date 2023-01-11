Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April.

morchella_americana_lr_bg.jpg

Image of a yellow morel, or Morchella americana. (Photo courtesy of Lina Rodriguez-Salamanca.)

The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.

