he chief engineer of the Division of Water Resources, Kansas Department of Agriculture has conducted an initial review of the Wichita County Local Enhanced Management Area Management Plan submitted by the Western Kansas Groundwater Management District No. 1 and found it acceptable for further consideration.
The proposed LEMA plan calls for reductions in water use in those areas of Wichita County within GMD1. Details about the proposed LEMA plan are available at www.agriculture.ks.gov/WHCL.
An initial public hearing will begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 14 to determine whether the Wichita County LEMA Management Plan satisfies the initial requirements for approval. The virtual-hybrid hearing will provide the opportunity for in-person oral statements and virtual online participation through Zoom. The hearing will also be broadcast live here via the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s YouTube Channel. Any interested members of the public are encouraged to attend.
All interested parties are welcome to submit written or oral statements to be included in the record of the initial hearing. Oral statements will only be accepted during the public hearing. In-person oral statements may be given at the St. Anthony Catholic Church Parish Hall, 600 S. Fourth Street, Leoti, Kansas. Anyone desiring to provide an online oral statement or visual presentation via Zoom must submit their request at least 24 hours prior to the hearing by notifying Ronda Hutton at 785-564-6715 or by e-mail at ronda.hutton@ks.gov.
A copy of any visual presentation must also be submitted 24 hours prior to the hearing. Written statements may be submitted at the public hearing or sent to the WHC LEMA; c/o Ronda Hutton; 1320 Research Park Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502, faxed to 785-564-6777, or e-mailed toronda.hutton@ks.gov. Written comments must be delivered on or before Aug. 28.
