So much of my time spent publicly in 2021 has been trying to shed a little sunlight on the fact that global powers do not want individuals to own land. Take a hard look at freedom throughout the course of human history and it tells you that land ownership goes right to the heart of liberty within mankind.
We have on property ownership including land and animals. While the tools used to remove our property are evolving, the elites of the world will use any means necessary to complete the task.
Lets just take a look at the seven most recent days of administration.
First, they returned Bears Ear to National Monument status. To be clear, this is a designation originally made by Obama, reversed by Trump and now reestablished by Biden. This is 1 million acres in Utah that gives us real insight into land ownership and management. In a press conference about the designation, Biden made this statement:
The truth is, national monuments and parks are part of the identity—our identity as a people. They are more than natural wonders; they’re the birthright we pass from generation to generation—a birthright of every American.
Those words speak volumes to me about the current philosophy regarding individual men and women owning land. If you want to talk about birthright, who is really “entitled” to call the Bears Ear region their property? Even on the website for the designation, they identify the true owners:
The greater Bears Ears area encompasses more than 1.9 million acres and is saturated with geological, cultural, spiritual, ecological and archaeological diversity. Located in the southeastern corner of Utah, the region is defined by two 8,000-foot mountain buttes that rise above the landscape, twin plateaus resembling the ears of a large bear peeking over the northern horizon. The Hopi Tribe calls this land Hoon’Naqvut; for the Navajo, it is known as Shash Jaa’. For the Ute Tribe it is Kwiyagatu Nukavachi and for the Pueblo of Zuni, Ansh An Lashokdiwe. In each language the words translate as Bears Ears.”
So how exactly does this birthright belong to every American?
On the heels of that designation, Biden announced the : Biden Administration Roadmap to Build an Economy Resilient to Climate Change Impacts on 15.I have read the entire document and basically says that if you are not a “climate friendly” business you will not be allowed to receive capital for any purpose from the banking system. The following comment really caught my attention:
Climate-related risks hidden in workers’ retirement plans have already cost American retirees billions in lost pension dollars. Climate change poses a systemic risk to our economy and our financial system, and we must take decisive action to mitigate its impacts.
continue to scare the American public about climate change so that we can control every asset this great nation has.
For the record, that same document from the brags about being too big with this statement:
The federal government is the world’s single largest purchaser of goods and services, spending over $650 billion in contracts in fiscal year 2020 alone.
If that statement in itself doesn’t get your attention I contend you are just sleeping through the whole experience and it has been nothing short of a nightmare.
The real question is: Who is protecting my rights as a generation United States citizen? Americans need to wake up and look at the end game or the final result is not going to be anything we want to be a part of.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal. Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
