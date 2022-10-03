SaraWyantCMYK

In December 1969, President Richard Nixon convened the first White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health to “put an end to hunger in America for all time” and improve the nutrition for all Americans at a time when malnutrition was of urgent national concern.

The actual conference work began in the summer of 1969 when 26 advisory panels were organized to draft sets of preliminary recommendations. Another eight community-action task forces reviewed the panel recommendations and made their own observations. The conference in December yielded over 2,500 participants organized into 20 working sessions that met simultaneously.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.