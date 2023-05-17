Wheat tour takes in northern part of Kansas

The first day of the Wheat Quality Council’s 65th Annual Hard Red Winter Wheat Evaluation Tour was May 16. (Courtesy photo.)

Approximately 106 people from 22 states plus Mexico, Canada and Colombia, traveled in 27 cars on six routes between Manhattan and Colby, Kansas, May 16, stopping at wheat fields every 15 to 20 miles along the routes, as part of the Wheat Quality Council’s 65th Annual Hard Winter Wheat Evaluation Tour.

Many tour participants had never stepped foot in a wheat field before and had only seen these Kansas plains from the window seat of passing airplane. These are the millers, bakers, food processors and traders who buy the wheat that Kansas farmers grow. If these fields make it to harvest, the resulting crop will go into breads, but also a number of other food items and restaurants. This tour gives Kansas farmers the chance to interact with and influence their customers around the globe, on the tour, as well as at the #wheattour23 hashtag.

