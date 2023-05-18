Wheat tour continues to showcase stress on 2023 crop

On May 17, approximately 106 people on the Wheat Quality Council’s 2023 winter wheat tour made their way from Colby to Wichita, Kansas, stopping in wheat fields along six different routes. 

Wednesday’s wheat tour scouts made 276 stops at wheat fields across western, central and southern Kansas, and into northern counties in Oklahoma. The wheat in Southwest Kansas looks rough, with intense drought conditions, poor stands and some freeze damage. During the tour, participants saw how far east these drought conditions reached. Short wheat plants even extended into central Kansas, like around Wichita. In central Kansas, many scouts reported seeing hail damaged wheat, and the first apparent signs of pest damage.

