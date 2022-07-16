I trust that you have at least heard a little bit about the Dutch farmer protest that has been taking place in The Netherlands. I hope that you have also connected the dots that this is all the result of the Dutch government demanding a cut in nitrogen pollution by 50% by 2030.
Keep in mind that President Joe Biden introduced our 30 x 30 plan on Jan. 27, 2021, with Executive Order 14008. Too many people think that the executive order was the beginning of this conservation plan but I want to show you information from just one of the agents bringing this to the world: The Nature Conservancy.
Julian Smith’s Feb. 29, 2020, article for The Nature Conservancy titled “30x30: Protect 30% of the Planet's Land and Water by 2030” noted that conservation projects protecting nearly 6.6 million acres of land had received “major support from the billion-dollar Wyss Campaign for Nature, which is helping to spearhead an ambitious drive to protect 30% of the Earth by 2030.”
This entire movement did not start here in the United States. It has nothing to do with “conservation” but rather, in my opinion, it is a global agenda with consequences that could cripple food production and create a population that is vulnerable and dependent on government instead of allowing people to be free and live with liberty.
With that said, I recently witnessed something that was a new experience for me. Nadine Bane, Greeley County, Nebraska, sees the dangers of the potential global land grab. Bane, working with Theresa Thibodeau, spearheaded a resolution to protect her county from “30 x 30” that was submitted to the Greeley County Commissioners for adoption.
During its May meeting, the resolution was read aloud and the commissioners seemed to be in agreement that they wanted to be the 67th county in Nebraska to adopt a resolution and stand against a land grab. On June 14, they voted to approve the resolution but apparently did not re-read it after the county attorney “looked it over.” The resolution had many words and phrases altered and basically, as adopted, was the exact opposite of the original intent. Wording directly from The Green New Deal was added and when Nadine actually read the resolution she was obviously upset.
I was in the small group that attended the Greeley County commissioners meeting on July 12, where they did the right thing and rescinded their adoption of this resolution. In addition, they scheduled a meeting for July 26, where they plan to actually take a stand against this global land grab. Trust me, we will continue our fact-finding mission to uncover who pulled this fast one.
In closing, I am more convinced than ever that the answer to correcting the woes we face right now start in our local counties. The sheriff, the school board and the county commissioners hold the key to your future but, like always, if you sit back and don't engage with them, they may never know what’s really on that paper.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal. Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
