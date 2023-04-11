0406ValueOfStrategicPlanningFarmersRanchersPix1.jpeg

What are the characteristics of a good farm manager? Some argue that managerial success results from a conglomeration of several factors including a good combination of strategic planning and decision-making ability. Educational efforts to promote strategic planning principles among agricultural producers have been numerous over the years. However, strategic planning takes time and considerable effort to complete. Many producers find it difficult to do and question the value of doing it.

Peter Nuthall surveyed New Zealand farmers in 2000 and 2001, asking them to score the importance of several managerial attributes. In a rank-ordering of 15 attributes, having a clear understanding of the family’s objectives, values, and goals was the highest-ranking attribute directly associated with strategic planning principles. It ranked sixth, just behind being able to quickly analyze and sort out new situations. Developing appropriate and detailed plans for both short- and long-term horizons ranked even lower, coming in ninth on the list. This suggests farmers do not prioritize strategic planning compared to monitoring current conditions and being able sort out what to do quickly.

