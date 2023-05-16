Rural Issues.png

During the recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the FOMC voting members raised the Federal Funds Rate by another 25 basis points; making the target Federal Funds Rate between 5% and 5.25%. This Federal Reserve has consistently increased the Federal Funds Rate during each FOMC meeting for over a year; while the raises have been historical in terms of how fast the Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds Rate, 5 percentage points in a little over a year, we are still below the February of 2007 rate.

A top of mind question for many is how much higher interest rates will go. While I have written and spoken on the "Fed Dot Plot,” and believe this still provides insight, I want to instead focus on the statement the FOMC released alongside any new policy they implement - my interpretation of what this may mean for future policy we see coming from the Federal Reserve.

