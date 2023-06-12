Sun-Child-in-The_Gardens_LM_025-1-768x512.jpg

Young children are among those more at-risk for a heat-related illness. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Laura McKenzie)

During the summer, people tend to spend more time outdoors for longer periods of time, which can lead to a higher risk of a heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

The American College of Emergency Physicians reports that each year there are hundreds of fatalities and countless emergency department visits due to heat-related illnesses. Older adults, babies and young children, as well as those with medical conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or obesity, are particularly susceptible to the heat.

Sun-RudyHiking-768x512.jpg

Heat exhaustion can occur when the body heats up faster than its ability to cool down. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Courtney Sacco)
Sun-Kim_West_Texas_MM_136-768x512.jpg

Heat stroke may occur when body temperature exceeds 103 degrees and the body loses its ability to properly regulate its temperature. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Michael Miller)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.