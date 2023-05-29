Pool

For the first time in nearly 40 years, a new source of water is flowing into the fish and wildlife conservation pool in John Martin Reservoir. That pool, which has historically been minimally maintained through the purchase of Colorado River water, is intended to provide a permanent pool of water to protect the reservoir's world-class fishery. (Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.)

After a year of often tense negotiations among seven western states that depend on Colorado River water, the United States Department of the Interior announced on May 22 an agreement among the states to voluntarily reduce their allocated water rights in exchange for short-term payments while infrastructure projects to address Colorado River shortages longer-term are being completed.

The payments, totaling about $1.2 billion, will come from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and will be divided among water districts, cities and tribes that reduce their water usage. The three lower basin states (Arizona, California and New Mexico) agreed to conserve at least an additional 3-million-acre-feet (3.7 billion cubic meters) of Colorado River water in the lower basin by the end of calendar year 2026, with at least 1.5 MAF of that total being conserved by the end of calendar year 2024. That amount is about 13% of the three states’ total allotment. Representatives of the three states announced their conservation plan in a letter to the upper basin states—Colorado, New Mexico Utah and Wyoming. The three lower states depend on Lake Mead, the reservoir whose spigot is controlled by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The cuts in the lower three

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.