Werk-Brau, Findlay, Ohio, has introduced roll-out buckets, which add 24 inches or more to the dump height of wheel loaders. Designed for light materials (2,000 pounds per cubic yard or less), this new bucket allows the loading of standard (13 feet, 6 inch) trailers without ramps.
Tandem cushioned hydraulic cylinders raise the back of the bucket to achieve the higher dump height, completely clearing materials without the need for jarring material loose. A recessed carriage improves the center of gravity and prevents “tippyness” while placing less stress on loader arms and bucket linkage. Load out “cycle” time is reduced.
Visibility slots on the top of the bucket allow the operator a better sightline. Performance side plates enhance material retention, and rubber skirting keeps the bucket clean after every bucket pass.
Werk-Brau Roll-Out Buckets are available for all loader sizes, and are ideal for backfilling, loading trucks, re-handling of materials, and more. Manufactured with high-strength T-1 steel in all critical wear points, with abrasion resistant wear straps to reinforce the bucket bottom. Werk-Brau manufactures all attachments to OEM specifications for all makes and models of all wheel loaders.
For more information see a dealer or visit www.Werk-Brau.com.
