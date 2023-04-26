Kansas agriculture educator and FFA advisor recognized

Linda Chase and Daniel Meloy. (Photo courtesy of American Farm Bureau Foundation.)

Linda Chase, agriculture instructor and FFA advisor at Wellington High School, was recently recognized as one of four Fellows by the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture.

The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture teamed up with Grow with Google to bolster agricultural education curriculum through the Farm Bureau Foundation Fellows Program, a unique fellowship that allows educators in rural or agricultural regions to teach students where their food comes from.

