The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place June 1 at noon CDT will feature Iowa State University Ph.D. candidate, Lindsey Hartfiel. Hartfiel is recognized for her work with engineered systems for water quality, with a particular focus on denitrification bioreactors for nitrate reduction. Her research goals focus on engineering of conservation systems to maximize positive impacts, identify new benefits and reduce the risk of unintended byproducts or outcomes.
Iowa Learning Farms is an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach conservation and water quality education program.
In the webinar, “Pumped Denitrification Bioreactor System for Treatment Beyond Subsurface Drainage,” Hartfiel will provide an overview of how denitrification bioreactors function and how they can be utilized for treatments beyond the typical use with subsurface drainage. She will also present highlights from a case study of a pumped bioreactor in Iowa, details about site selection, the modified design of the bioreactor, expected performance improvements, and the monitoring and further study plans for the site.
“The common perception of bioreactors is that they are utilized primarily for subsurface drainage treatment in the high-flow drainage season, but we are encouraging a much broader view of these highly-effective denitrification structures,” said Hartfiel. “When engineered for use beyond this typical model to take advantage of the flexibility and functions of denitrification bioreactors, we expect they can play an even larger role in achieving the goals of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy to reduce the loss of nutrients and improve water quality.”
Participants in Iowa Learning Farms Conservation Webinars are encouraged to ask questions of the presenters. People from all backgrounds and areas of interest are encouraged to join.
Webinar access instructions
To participate in the live webinar, shortly before noon CDT June 1:
Click this URL, or type this web address into your internet browser: https://iastate.zoom.us/j/364284172. Or go to https://iastate.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 364 284 172.
Or join from a dial-in phone line by dialing +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923 with meeting ID 364 284 172.
The webinar will also be recorded and archived on the ILF website, so that it can be watched at any time.
A Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit has been applied for. Those who participate in the live webinar are eligible. Information about how to apply to receive the CEU will be provided at the end of the live webinar.
Upcoming webinars in the series
- June 8: Peter Kyveryga, Iowa State University.
- June 15: Matt Rurak, University of Wisconsin-Madison.
- June 22: Chad J. Penn, USDA-ARS.
- June 29: Vince Sitzmann, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
