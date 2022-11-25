lauren_salvato_2.jpg

Lauren Salvato, of the Upper Mississippi River Basin Association, will present during the Iowa Learning Farms webinar Nov. 30. (Courtesy photo.)

Lauren Salvato, policy and programs director for the Upper Mississippi River Basin Association, will be the featured presenter during the Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar Nov. 30 at noon.

Salvato has been with UMBRA since 2018, where she focuses on water resources and policy in natural resource management efforts. Her work also includes clean water and ecosystem restoration initiatives.

