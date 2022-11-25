Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lauren Salvato, policy and programs director for the Upper Mississippi River Basin Association, will be the featured presenter during the Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar Nov. 30 at noon.
Salvato has been with UMBRA since 2018, where she focuses on water resources and policy in natural resource management efforts. Her work also includes clean water and ecosystem restoration initiatives.
Iowa Learning Farms is an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach conservation and water quality education program.
In the webinar, “Water Quality Trends on the Upper Mississippi River, 1989-2018,” Salvato will discuss progress and concerns with water quality in the region. Noting that water quality between 1989 and 2018 generally improved, she will highlight different pollutants of concern that have shown varying trends.
Salvato will share data indicating decreases in legacy heavy metals, sediment and phosphorus, which show that public and private investments in managing water quality have been beneficial and effective. She will also cover data showing increases in nitrogen, chloride and contemporary or emerging pollutants of concern, a problem that will require a collaborative approach among five states to address effectively.
“The Upper Mississippi River Basin is a nationally significant economic, environmental, social and cultural resource that requires balanced, integrated and collaborative management approaches to address water quality issues,” said Salvato. “The research presented in this webinar and ongoing activities and research can provide valuable insights for all stakeholders as well as those in the region tasked with managing this crucial resource.”
Participants are encouraged to ask questions of the presenters. People from all backgrounds and areas of interest are encouraged to join.
Webinar access instructions
To participate in the live webinar, shortly before noon CST Nov. 30:
Or, join from a dial-in phone line; dial +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923, meeting ID 364 284 172.
The webinar will also be recorded and archived. All archived webinars are available on the ILF website, so that they can be watched at any time.
A Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit has been applied for. Those who participate in the live webinar are eligible. Information about how to apply to receive the CEU will be provided at the end of the live webinar.
Upcoming webinars in the series
• Dec. 7: Wendong Zhang, Cornell University.
•Dec. 14: Lisa Schulte Moore, Iowa State University.
•Dec. 21: Etienne Herrick, University of Michigan.
•Jan. 4, 2023: Keith Schilling, University of Iowa.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.
