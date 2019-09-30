Water Technology Farms are an action item of the Long-Term Vision for the Future of Water Supply in Kansas to help address Kansas water issues. The Kansas Water Office program began four years ago with three farms and currently there are 15 farms on more than 40 fields throughout the state but concentrated overlying the High Plains Aquifer.
The KWO plans to add a limited number of new technology farms and is currently accepting initial notice of interest for the 2020 growing season. The deadline for initial interest is Nov. 15.
These three-year pilot public-private partnerships demonstrate irrigation technology, research and management techniques. They have been valuable in expanding the conversation and education of producers and decision makers on water conservation in areas overlying the depleting Ogallala Aquifer and water quality protection in the Equus Beds Aquifer region.
Water Technology Farms are eligible statewide. Farms in a Water Conservation Area or a Local Enhanced Management Area as well as other documented conservation programs will be prioritized for consideration. Access to land as well as data records are required as part of this effort.
These Water Technology Farms wouldn’t be possible without key public-private partnerships with more than 100 sponsors. Visit www.kwo.ks.gov to learn about the existing farms and past results.
Those interested or wanting more information, contact Armando Zarco, KWO Water Resource Planner, at 620-765-7485.
