Water Technology Field Days are designed for producers to see how the newest research and technology is being applied in real-life settings in different areas of the state and help producers make every drop of water count. To demonstrate the latest in crop irrigation technology, farmers in numerous counties teamed up with the Kansas Water Office to present Water Technology Field Days in several locations throughout August and September.
The remaining field day dates and locations include:
• Sept. 4 – Goodland, KS – Northwest KS Tech College Farms (1298 E. 8th St.) - 1:30 p.m., MT
• Sept. 5 – Garden City, KS – The GCC-Roth Family, T&O, Harshberger Farms (417 Lake Ave) -10:30 a.m.
• Sept. 5 – Liberal, KS – Hatcher Land & Cattle Farm (Comfort Suites) - 5 p.m.
• Sept. 10 – Troy, KS – Loess Hills Water Quality Farm (Clary Community Building) - 9 a.m.
Five more farm projects were implemented in 2019 with a total of 15 Water Technology Farms, on more than 40 fields throughout the state but concentrated overlying the High Plains Aquifer.
The KWO provides financial assistance to K-State Research and Extension’s efforts to give technical support for some of the technology farms.
The Water Technology Farms also benefits from public-private partnerships.
For more information visit www.kwo.ks.gov or contact Armando Zarco, water resource planner, at 620-765-7485.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.