Water Quality Panel at Sustaining Water in the Ark River Basin meeting March 21 in Dodge City, Kansas. Pictured left to right are Tom Stiles with KDHE, Ray Slattery with City of Dodge City, Fred Jones with City of Garden City and Susan Metzger with Kansas Center for Agriculture Resources & the Environment. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

One panelist stated, “water is water.” Another said quality concerns are directly tied to quantity. And the last said he doesn’t like calling it a wastewater treatment plant.

Three speakers discussed the innovations and strides people in the Ark River Basin have done to help improve the water in southwest Kansas. Tom Stiles, director of Bureau of Water, Kansas Department of Health and Environment; Fred Jones, water systems resource manager for the City of Garden City; and Ray Slattery, director of engineering services for the City of Dodge City; comprised the water quality panel at the recent Sustaining Water in the Ark River Basin meeting in Dodge City, Kansas.

Susan Metzger, director, Kansas Center for Agriculture Resources & the Enviornment moderated the Water quality panel at the Sustaining Water in the Ark River Basin meeting March 21 in Dodge City, Kansas. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

