The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Water for Agriculture project, in collaboration with local agencies and organizations, is now mailing short surveys to residents of the North Platte Valley about their views on local water and agricultural issues.
The Water for Agriculture project, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture, is a community-led effort to identify and respond to water and agricultural issues important for area residents.
Under the project, a local leadership group has been formed and active in several water issues, including sponsoring the Yonts Water Conference in Gering and helping in recovery efforts in the wake of the Gering/Fort Laramie Irrigation District tunnel collapse of 2019.
The local group represents agricultural producers, local agribusinesses, irrigation districts, natural resources districts, conservationists, and other stakeholders.
The purpose of the mail survey is to identify the water and agricultural needs, concerns and priorities of those who live in the North Platte Valley of western Nebraska. This survey will ask about views on quality of life, water quantity and quality issues, and programs and projects to address these issues. The results of this research will help guide local leaders and the many partners working in western Nebraska as they identify key issues of concern and opportunities for action.
Anybody who receives a survey is asked to complete it so that those leading local efforts can better understand the area’s needs and concerns relative to water and agriculture. Responses are completely confidential.
Learn more about these activities by visiting the Water for Agriculture project website at water4ag.psu.edu/.
The Water for Agriculture project in the North Platte Valley Region is part of a national project designed to bring together researchers, technical experts, local partners, Extension professionals, and communities to foster community-led solutions to the water and agriculture issues most important to them. The goals include the following:
• Work in cooperation with five community-led working groups in Pennsylvania, Nebraska, and Arizona—one of which is in the North Platte Region;
• Assist these working groups in identifying and addressing the water and agricultural issues that matter most to area residents; and
• Study the impact of the community-led engaged approach used with these working groups to work on water and agricultural issues.
