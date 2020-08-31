The Montana Department of Agriculture’s annual Pesticide Disposal Events will be held in several locations across Montana during September. The collection events will be held Sept. 15 in Kalispell; Sept. 16 in Polson; Sept. 17 in Hamilton; and Sept. 18 in Butte. The annual events have collected more than 668,000 pounds of waste pesticides since it began in 1994.
The program was designed to help individuals dispose of any pesticides that are unusable as originally intended and cannot be used for any other purpose. This allows participants to dispose of waste pesticides in an environmentally responsible way and helps protect Montana’s ecosystems and groundwater, as well as families, pets, livestock and drinking water.
The department asks that participants pre-register online at https://agr.mt.gov/Pesticide-Waste-Disposal-Registration by Sept. 10 before the collection events, so products can be managed safely and efficiently. Those interested in having their waste pesticides recycled should visit the website at https://agr.mt.gov/Pesticide-Waste-Disposal.
There is no charge for the first 200 pounds of material. Amounts over 200 pounds are assessed at $1.00 per pound. A higher fee may apply to pesticides with dioxins or dioxin precursors.
The Montana Department of Agriculture’s mission is to protect producers and consumers, and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries. For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.