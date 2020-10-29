The ninth annual Governor’s Water Conference on the Future of Water Kansas is virtual this year and will be Nov. 9 and 10.
Conference topics will include Surface and Groundwater Issues, Infrastructure, State Agency Updates and Current Research.
Conference speakers will include Patrick Decker, president and CEO, Xylem Inc.; George Annandale, Principal; George W. Annandale, Inc. and Steven Rosenzweig, soil scientist, General Mills.
Day two will build on the water policy and vision implementation discussions from the previous day with technical presentation posters and talks. Graduate and undergraduate students will present their research. Any student research that involves water quantity, quality or water education is eligible for submission and cash awards are available. The deadline to submit is by 8 a.m., Nov. 2.
Also featured this year is the Water Photo Contest and worthy entries will be voted on by conference attendees. Oct. 31 is the deadline to submit photos at kwo-info@kwo.ks.gov.
For more information about both contests as well as a tentative conference agenda and speakers, please select Governor’s Water Conference at www.kwo.ks.gov under the News & Events section. Conference registration will be free and available to those planning to attend any of the virtual conference.
