President Joe Biden has nominated Xochitl Torres Small, who has ties to New Mexico, to serve as deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The nomination of Xochitl Torres Small to serve as deputy secretary reflects the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to rural prosperity, advancing equity, and making USDA the best place to work,” said Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Feb. 15. “As under secretary for Rural Development, Torres Small has been an exemplary member of the USDA subcabinet and a dedicated advocate for rural communities. During her leadership, Rural Development was the first federal agency to invest Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds in physical infrastructure for high-speed internet, and the first entity to make Inflation Reduction Act funds available to drive down energy costs for farmers and rural small businesses. She has worked to foster a dedicated and diverse workforce ready to serve the American people in Rural Development offices across the country.

