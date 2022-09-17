USDA News

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first pool of Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, in an announcement made Sept. 15 by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack at River Falls, Wisconsin, as he touted the initiative.

Truterra LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota, the sustainability business of Land O’Lakes, Arden Hills, Minnesota, was the recipient of a $90 million in funding and is the only project that reaches a national scale. President Tom Ryan with Truterra LLC, and Land O’Lakes President and CEO Beth Ford made brief remarks. Ford called the partnership “visionary and forward thinking.”

