Tom Vilsack was confirmed 92-7 as secretary of agriculture by the Senate on Feb. 23. Vilsack had previously appeared before the Senate Committee of Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry for his confirmation hearing on Feb. 2 and his nomination was unanimously advanced to the Senate floor for a vote.
“American farmers, families and rural communities need strong, effective leadership now more than ever,” Agriculture Committee Chairman Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, said in her opening remarks during the Senate confirmation. She praised his deep knowledge of agriculture and rural America.
Although some of Joe Biden’s nominations have been met with concern on the part of Republicans, Vilsack’s recommendation for secretary of agriculture was a relief to many in Congress and that fact was underscored when only 20 minutes of debate were scheduled to discuss Vilsack’s confirmation in the Senate.
The Iowa native previously served as secretary of agriculture for both of President Barack Obama’s terms and has the support of nearly 130 agricultural organizations such as the American Farm Bureau Federation, the National Pork Producers Council, the Renewable Fuels Association, the American Coalition for Ethanol, the United Fresh Produce Association and the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.
Vilsack returns to his role as secretary of agriculture with a much different atmosphere than his previous tenure and with unique challenges to face in the wake of COVID-19. He said his first concern will be agriculture’s role in the pandemic and ensuring Americans have access to food during these difficult times. Vilsack also intends to strengthen agriculture markets and expand opportunities for meat processing facilities. Vilsack has expressed his concern for climate change and clean energy, so he has discussed developing more renewable energy sources and encouraging farmers to utilize regenerative soil health practices.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at 620-227-1871 or lnewlin@hpj.com.
