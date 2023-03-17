When Tom Vilsack was first named to be secretary of agriculture during President Barack Obama’s administration, he worked hard to address concerns from small and mid-sized farmers about industry consolidation and the lack of competition among agribusinesses. He held countless listening sessions around the country and a series of workshops with Attorney General Eric Holder, focusing on margins in the ag supply chain. 

Those concerns have not gone away, much to the dismay of several small farm and environmental advocates who sometimes accuse the secretary with being too cozy with bigger farmers and agribusinesses. But Vilsack seems to have honed his messaging to focus on bringing new income streams to smaller farmers and ranchers, while recognizing that some of the biggest and most productive operations are still needed. 

