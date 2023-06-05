ticks_original.jpg

Ticks, and the pathogens they carry, can pose a serious risk to human health. As the weather warms and Iowans spend more time outside, the risk of tick diseases can be lowered by avoiding ticks, checking for tick hitchhikers upon returning indoors, and removing any attached ticks promptly and effectively.

More than a dozen species of ticks can be found in Iowa, according to Laura Iles, director and extension plant pathologist with the North Central Integrated Pest Management Center. However, the three most common species are the blacklegged or deer tick, the American dog or wood tick and the lone star tick. All three species can transmit bacteria that cause disease, but only the blacklegged tick transmits Lyme disease, making it a species of particular concern.

