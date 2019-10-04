According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service, the Vietnam Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development approved five biotech events Sept. 20.
These five “Certificates of Food and Feed Safety” approvals for outstanding biotech events have been pending approval for some time, according to the report from the staff in Hanoi. The move assures U.S. producers that trade in these products can continue into Vietnam.
In the last decade, U.S. agricultural exports to Vietnam have increased by 341%, according to the FAS. In 2018, U.S agriculture exported $4 billion of products to the country, ranking it No. 7 among U.S. ag export markets last year.
Vietnam’s large population of 94 million; strong and stable economic growth; growing middle class and higher disposable income; and rapid development of its modern food retail sector is driving market demand for consumer products. A growing seafood sector and consumer demand is driving demand for feedstocks, which are imported to the country.
The five approved events include:
• Corn, DAS-40278-9 event, or 2,4-D herbicide tolerance trait (Dow’s Enlist corn);
• Soybean, DAS-68416-4 event, or 2,4-D and Glufosinate herbicide tolerance trait (Dow’s Enlist soybean); and the DAS-44406-6 event, or 2,4-D, Glyphosate and Glufosinate herbicide tolerance trait (Dow’s stacked traits);
• Alfalfa, J101 and J163 events, or Glyphosate tolerance traits (Monsanto and Forage Genetics International’s Roundup Ready alfalfa).
