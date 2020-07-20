Vermeer, Pella, Iowa, has four premier balers available in its 604 line. The 604R Premium offers a net lift system that allows operators to lift rolls into the back of the baler using an electric thumb control, an auto-eject system to automatically open and close the tailgate, an increased bale density and increased capacity with a new design. The 604R Signature offers an Atlas Pro system to control the outcome of the bale from the cab including the shape, density and net tension rubber mounted pickup teeth, moisture sensors and optional silage kit. The 604R Classic offers an Atlas control system with a netwrap gauge that shows how much is left on the roll, lower horsepower capability that allows tractors with PTO horsepower of 60 to 80 horsepower to use with ease, a netwrap system to control the net tension from the cab and 604 Pro Generation 3 that can handle wet, heavy crops and can handle dry hay, a 17-knife chopping system, a Hydroflexcontrol that allows the baler floor to flex up and down depending on the windrow to minimize blockage in the pickup and a minimal maintenance belt system. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.vermeer.com.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.