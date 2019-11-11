Time is of the essence when it comes to producing high-quality hay. Two new lines of hay-making machines—tedders and a silage-ready baler—from Vermeer, Pella, Iowa, will help producers efficiently take advantage of optimal time frames to get the most from their forage crops. Together, the new 10-series TE tedders and 604 Pro Generation 3 baler will help ease the time crunch hay and forage producers feel when facing tight time frames—as a result of things like inclement weather. Producers now have new options to help them make more high-quality hay—ultimately sustaining supplies for customers for whom such forage is key to their cattle and livelihood. The TE1710, TE2510 and TE3310 tedders—ranging in size from 17 feet to 33 feet—help speed up the dry down of hay to help overcome the quality losses that untimely rains can cause. The 604 Pro G3 will help producers maximize the quality and value of their hay, whether producing dry hay or highermoisture forage like silage. The 604 Pro G3 was designed and tested where the demands of high-moisture crops placed on balers and other hay-making equipment are well understood. The 604 Pro G3 was built with steel body panels and heavy-duty components like large bearings, chains and rollers. A combination of features provides the versatility today’s hay producers demand when baling crops ranging from dry hay to high-moisture silage. The Atlas Pro control system provides the operator real-time operational information in the field to make decisions, and the Xtracut17 chopper system enables the operator to adjust knife settings. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.vermeer.com.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.