Vermeer Corporation, Pella, Iowa, has introduced its 10 series TE tedders for hay and forage growers. The 10 series is available in three sizes with tedding widths available from 17 to 35 feet. It has flexible tines to help gently separate wet and lumpy forages. The tedder is constructed with a heavy duty, solid frame and the
implement carries a three-year hook line warranty. The tines rotate at a trail angle to minimize tine breakage. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.vermeer.com.
