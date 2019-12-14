Valley Irrigation, Omaha, Nebraska, has announced the release of Valley Tower Box Enhanced, a precision motor control solution featuring proprietary solid state technology for irrigation machines. Featuring the new, Solid State Motor Controller, the Valley Tower Box Enhanced will allow growers to upgrade their existing tower boxes with the latest motor control technology, providing increased reliability and precise start-stop capabilities. Valley Tower Box Enhanced eliminates existing tower box contactor for reduced maintenance, offers reliable solid state technology for irrigation center drive motor control, includes precision start-stop control capabilities with integrated braking and integrated safety features for UL and CE certification. For more information, see dealer or visit www. valleyirrigation.com.
