The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Nov. 17 that it was listing the lesser prairie-chicken under the Endangered Species Act.

lesser-prairie-chicken-ryan-hagerty.jpg

Courtesy photo.

Following a review of the best available scientific and commercial information regarding the past, present and future threats, as well as ongoing conservation efforts, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is listing two Distinct Population Segments of the lesser prairie-chicken under the Endangered Species Act. The Southern DPS of the lesser prairie-chicken is being listed as endangered, officials announced. The Northern DPS of the lesser prairie-chicken is being listed as threatened.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.