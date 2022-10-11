The U.S. Department of Agriculture will soon ask farmers and ranchers across the country to complete the 2022 Census of Agriculture.
The census is the nation’s only comprehensive and impartial compilation of agricultural data for every state and county across the country. The USDA will mail the ag census to producers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
The census will be mailed in phases. An invitation to respond online will be mailed in November, followed by a paper questionnaire in December. Farm operations of all sizes will be, including urban and rural, will be included in the census.
Conducted every five years by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, the census tells the story and shows the value of U.S. agriculture. Census data highlights include land use and ownership, production practices, income and expenditures, and characteristics of the people who operate American farms and ranches. Since the most recent ag census in 2017, NASS has added new questions about the use of precision agriculture, hemp production and hair sheep, as well as making updates to the internet access questions.
