The U.S. Department of Agriculture will soon ask farmers and ranchers across the country to complete the 2022 Census of Agriculture.

Learn more about the census at https://www.nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.

The census is the nation’s only comprehensive and impartial compilation of agricultural data for every state and county across the country. The USDA will mail the ag census to producers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

