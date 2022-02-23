The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service in Texas is offering financial assistance to farmers and ranchers along the southern border currently impacted by damage to fields and farming infrastructure, including fencing and water structures.
Eligible counties in Texas include Brewster, Brooks, Cameron, Crockett, Culberson, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, El Paso, Frio, Hidalgo, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kinney, Kleberg, La Salle, Live Oak, Maverick, McMullen, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Starr, Sutton, Terrell, Uvalde, Val Verde, Webb, Willacy, Zapata, and Zavala.
Funding is available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, which provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers to address natural resource concerns and deliver environmental benefits.
NRCS accepts applications for conservation programs year-round, however, producers and landowners should apply by July 5 to be considered for this year’s funding. Applications for this enrollment opportunity will be selected for funding by Aug. 5. NRCS is allowing early start waivers and a shorter enrollment period.
Eligible producers can use the funds to implement eligible practices including fencing, watering facility, range planting, livestock pipeline, and more. To apply for EQIP assistance, producers should contact their local USDA Service Center.
