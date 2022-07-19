Scientists with the USDA's Agricultural Research Service aim to enhance the capacity of regulatory agencies to trace Escherichia coli O157:H7 back to its source during a foodborne outbreak investigation by studying how the DNA of a specific population of this bacterium gradually evolves within its natural environment.

E. coli O157:H7 is a frequent source of concern for public health due to its association with foodborne illness. Food contaminated with this bacterium can cause serious illness, hospitalizations, and even death.

k11077-1.jpg

Low-temperature electron micrograph of a cluster of oblong-shaped E. coli bacteria. (ARS photo.)

