Some U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Centers may now conduct business with visitors in the office, but only by scheduling an appointment. Visitors will be pre-screened based on health concerns or recent travel and must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Service Center visitors must wear a facial covering while conducting business inside with USDA.
Visitors must call ahead and schedule an appointment.
Our program delivery staff will continue to work with producers by phone and using online tools.
Online services are still available to customers, including our new Box and OneSpan functionality that enable customers to sign and share Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service documents with USDA Service Center staff in just a few clicks.
Producers can get started with a simple username and password for Box or for OneSpan, a quick identity verification. Additional services are available to customers with an eAuthentication account, which provides access to the Farmers.gov portal where producers can view USDA farm loan information and payments and view and track certain USDA program applications and payments.
To locate a USDA Service Center near you, visit Farmers.gov/coronavirus for more information.
