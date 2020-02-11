The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking public input to help inform planning and programming decisions for the new International Agricultural Education Fellowship Program.
The program, which was authorized by Congress in the 2018 farm bill, will provide fellowships to eligible U.S. citizens who will assist developing countries in establishing school-based agricultural education and youth extension programs.
USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service published a request for information Feb. 10, soliciting input from the public on country selection, U.S. fellow (candidate) qualifications and selection, and program elements, design, and duration. USDA encourages replies from interested entities including, but not limited to, private voluntary organizations, universities, international organizations, and research institutions with experience and knowledge of agricultural education and extension. The deadline for response is Feb. 24.
Detailed information about the International Agricultural Education Fellowship Program is available at https://www.fas.usda.gov/programs/international-agricultural-education-fellowship-program.
