The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking nominations for individuals to serve on the Advisory Committee on Minority Farmers. This committee recommends solutions to challenges faced by minority farmers and ranchers, and is part of USDA’s commitment to advance equity for all, especially for farmers and producers in underserved communities. The Committee is administered by USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement.
The Committee was established in the Food Conservation and Energy Act of 2008 to ensure that underserved farmers have equal access to USDA programs. Advisory Committee members will represent underserved farmers and farming communities and should also reflect the diversity of agriculture in geography, size, scale and type of production. Members will include: six or more farmers or ranchers; two or more individuals from minority-serving institutions of higher education; two or more individuals from community-based nonprofit organizations; and two or more individuals with civil rights and equity expertise. Interested candidates may nominate themselves. The committee consists of 15 members who serve two-year terms and may be reappointed for an additional two terms.
