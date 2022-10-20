unnamed(10).jpg

Soil sensors are usually installed in the sidewalls of soil pits so that the soil moisture estimate is from an undisturbed volume. Here several different sensors are installed at a depth of 20 centimeters from the soil surface. (Photo courtesy of Michael Cosh.)

The topic of soil moisture is not a new thing to Michael Cosh. He grew up on a dairy farm in northern New Jersey and understood at an early age that knowing the amount of surface soil moisture was useful when trying to prevent his truck from being stuck in the mud. But he soon learned that fickle soil moisture could tip the proverbial scales for farms that grapple with higher crop insurance and drought conditions.

Today Cosh is a research hydrologist for the USDA's Agricultural Research Service, and he is leading the agency to inform farmers and engineers about the side effects of soil moisture so that farms have a chance to thrive under agricultural challenges.

