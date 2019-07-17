Minnesota agricultural producers who lost property due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture physical loss loans. The Farm Service Agency offers these low-interest loans to agricultural producers in two Minnesota counties, the primary damaged area, who incurred losses due to two separate disaster events. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due March 2, 2020.
“Minnesota’s hardworking ag producers feed our neighbors, the nation and the world,” said State Executive Director Joe Martin. “When they suffer losses because of extreme weather, helping them get back on their feet is important. We encourage those affected to reach out to their local USDA Service Center to apply for these emergency loans.”
High winds
Physical loss loans are available to eligible producers in Sibley County, Minnesota, who incurred losses due to high winds that occurred on June 4, 2019.
Producers in the contiguous Minnesota counties of Carver, Le Sueur, McLeod, Nicollet, Renville, and Scott are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
Tornado
Physical loss loans are available to eligible producers in Fillmore County, Minnesota, who incurred losses due to a tornado that occurred on March 27, 2019.
Producers in the contiguous Minnesota counties of Houston, Mower, Olmsted, and Winona, along with Howard and Winneshiek counties in Iowa, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees and harvested or stored crops and hay.
For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center visit farmers.gov/recover.
