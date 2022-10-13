U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced that USDA is awarding $110 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the nation. These grants will help 208 rural health care organizations expand critical services for nearly 5 million people in 43 states and Guam.

“Access to modern and sustainable health care infrastructure is critical to the health, well-being and prosperity for the millions of people who live in rural and tribal communities,” Torres Small said. “That’s why the Biden-Harris administration remains committed to making sure that people who need it most, no matter where they live, have access to high-quality and reliable health care services like urgent care, primary care and dental care. Through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants I am announcing today, USDA is being a strong partner to people in 43 states and Guam.”

