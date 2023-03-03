52707529343_202f1807e3_o.jpg

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack addresses the 99th Annual Agricultural Outlook Forum, the largest annual meeting and premiere event of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This year’s Forum is being held in-person, post COVID at the Crystal City Gateway, Crystal City, Virginia on Feb. 23. More than 30 sessions and 100 agriculture leaders and subject matter experts will discuss key issues impacting the sector including: USDA’s initial forecast for the agricultural economy, commodity markets, and trade in 2023, the U.S. farm income situation, climate smart agriculture, supply chain challenges and solutions, factors impacting U.S. trade update & the global marketplace, and food prices outlook. (USDA photo by Tom Witham)

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently opened the 99th meeting of the Agricultural Outlook Forum.

Vilsack called right now a pivotal moment in American agriculture.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.