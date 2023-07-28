Screenshot 2023-07-20 at 12.32.30 PM.png

Archer Daniels Midland recently announced that it is launching a significant expansion of its regenerative agriculture program thanks to a $90 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The program expansion will allow more North American producers to earn additional income while making a positive impact on the environment and their soil’s health. ADM’s regenerative ag and Climate-Smart ag program, with 1,900 U.S. producers and more than 1 million acres enrolled in 2022, offers financial and technical support to producers who newly adopt or continue current regenerative ag practices.

