Drought conditions persist across much of the country and both livestock and crop producers face losses and continuing challenges for their operations. USDA offers both emergency assistance programs to help producers cope with losses as well as on-going conservation programs to help producers prepare for and manage through drought.

This webinar will discuss the USDA Farm Service Agency’s drought relief and response through standing and emergency provisions of FSA programs, including the CRP, LFP, ECP, and the recently announced ELRP, plus additional assistance to come.

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service programs offer cost-share and incentive payments to producers to adopt and maintain various conservation practices that can help producers manage soil, water, crop, and livestock systems for improved resilience and mitigation of drought and other challenges. We will discuss NRCS programs, including EQIP and CSP, and the opportunities for producers as well as NRCS emergency assistance for fire that can become even more relevant during drought conditions.

Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service will provide an overview of USDA drought assistance programs during a webinar scheduled for May 12. The Managing Through Drought with USDA Conservation and Assistance Programs webinar is part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Center for Agricultural Profitability webinar series devoted to topics for farm and ranch management, profitability, economics and farm survival. It will begin at 12 p.m. CDT, and those interested in participating can register online at https://cap.unl.edu/webinars.

Nebraska FSA Price Support, Conservation and Environmental Programs Chief Pat Lechner and Nebraska NRCS Outreach Coordinator Brach Johnson will provide an overview of USDA drought assistance programs. The webinar will be moderated by Brad Lubben, UNL associate professor and Extension policy specialist. Randy Saner, UNL beef systems Extension educator, also will present during the webinar.

“FSA county offices already are busy implementing drought assistance programs such as the Livestock Forage Disaster Program,” said Nebraska FSA State Executive Director John Berge. “This and other programs available through both FSA and NRCS are designed to help producers mitigate some of the impact of extreme, adverse weather.”

