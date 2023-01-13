RuralAmercia1Pix.jpg

James Davis, research agricultural economist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service, discussed the ERS’ Rural America at a Glance report during a recent webinar.

The report looked at population trends, employment, poverty, and income in rural areas. Davis reviewed industry shifts and population trends and how they influence the makeup and availability of the rural labor force, as well as demographic changes like age, race and ethnicity.

