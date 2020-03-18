While President Donald J. Trump continues to take action during this COVID-19 National Emergency and enact measures to ensure Americans are safe, secure, and healthy, the U.S. Department of Agriculture continues to be open for business to provide services to the American people.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recorded the following video message reassuring the American people that the U.S. supply chain remains strong.
Additionally, the secretary thanked those on the front lines of the American food supply: folks stocking the shelves of local grocery stores, truck drivers keeping supply networks open and functioning, food service workers in kitchens across the country preparing the products at markets, school lunch workers keeping America’s families and children fed during closures, and USDA’s food safety inspectors ensuring the food we eat is safe, healthy, and nutritious.
While USDA has moved to an enhanced telework posture during the Coronavirus National Emergency, services to the American people continue. For more information from the USDA, visit www.usda.gov/coronavirus.
The latest information directly from the CDC can be found at www.coronavirus.gov.
