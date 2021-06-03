The U.S. Department of Agriculture kicks off a month-long celebration marking 10 years since the introduction of the MyPlate nutrition guidance symbol, which helps consumers make healthy food choices. Throughout June, USDA will offer a collection of activities and resources, including a Start Simple with MyPlate app challenge.
“Good nutrition provides a solid foundation for health and wellbeing,” said Stacy Dean, USDA’s deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition, and consumer services. “MyPlate makes science-based food guidance accessible to consumers from all walks of life.”
Launched on June 2, 2011, the widely used MyPlate symbol, and the materials provided through MyPlate.gov, help Americans of all backgrounds make healthy food choices by translating the Dietary Guidelines for Americans—co-developed every five years by USDA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services—into consumer-friendly language. The simple, practical icon—downloadable in 22 different languages—illustrates appropriate amounts from each of the five food groups (fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins, and dairy or fortified soy alternatives) with a familiar mealtime visual: a dinner plate and drinking glass.
MyPlate features a suite of resources to help Americans enjoy the benefits of a healthy diet. Consumers can develop personalized food plans based on their age, sex, height, weight, and physical activity level, with recommendations on what and how much to eat from each of the targeted food groups. They can also access over a thousand healthy, budget-friendly recipes through the MyPlate Kitchen available in English and Spanish.
USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service leverages its 15 nutrition assistance programs to ensure that children, low-income individuals, and families have opportunities for a better future through equitable access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food, while building a more resilient food system. Under the leadership of Secretary Tom Vilsack, FNS is fighting to end food and nutrition insecurity for all through programs such as SNAP, school meals, and WIC. FNS also provides science-based nutrition recommendations through the co-development of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. To learn more, visit www.fns.usda.gov.
