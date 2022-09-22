USDA News

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the department is awarding $502 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in 20 states. The funding is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to investing in rural infrastructure and providing reliable, affordable, high-speed internet for all.

USDA is making the investments through the third funding round of the ReConnect Program. The Department will make additional investments for rural high-speed internet in the coming months, including funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a historic $65 billion investment to expand affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S.

