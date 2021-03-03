In January, President Joe Biden released the National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness. The plan is driven by science, data, and public health to improve the effectiveness of our nation’s fight against COVID-19 and to restore trust, accountability and a sense of common purpose in our response to the pandemic.
The National Strategy provides a roadmap to guide America out of the worst public health crisis in a century. It is organized around seven goals:
1. Restore trust with the American people.
2. Mount a safe, effective, and comprehensive vaccination campaign.
3. Mitigate spread through expanding masking, testing, data, treatments, health care workforce, and clear public health standards.
4. Immediately expand emergency relief and exercise the Defense Production Act.
5. Safely reopen schools, businesses, and travel while protecting workers.
6. Protect those most at risk and advance equity, including across racial, ethnic and rural/urban lines.
7. Restore U.S. leadership globally and build better preparedness for future threats.
The plan calls on all parts of the federal government to contribute its resources—facilities, personnel, and expertise—to contain the pandemic. Chief among the efforts is a whole-of-government response to stand up new federally supported community vaccination centers across the country.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is responding to the president’s call to action. In addition to personnel, USDA is offering its facilities, cold chain infrastructure, public health experts, disaster response specialists, and footprint in rural areas and Tribal communities across the country.
The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has deployed 200 employees, including 144 employees to Nevada and Oklahoma to administer vaccinations at a variety of rapid points of distribution including mobile teams and pop-up clinics; 8 employees to Dallas; 2 employees to Ohio; 14 employees to Oregon; 11 employees to Maryland; 7 employees to Washington State; 6 employees to Chicago; and 8 employees to support FEMA efforts across the country.
The USDA Agricultural Research Service, the Agricultural Marketing Service, and the Food Safety Inspection Service have dispatched 28 veterinarians to assist with vaccination efforts in Nevada, Maryland, and Oklahoma.
The USDA Forest Service has deployed 255 Incident Management Team personnel and they are currently assigned to the National COVID Vaccine Campaign staffing vaccination centers, providing logistical support, planning at regional/state levels with FEMA and states, and more.
Four U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Officers detailed to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service are assisting with logistical support for the vaccination campaign.
