If we don’t learn anything else from this COVID fiasco I hope we learn that we need to make as many things as possible in the United States. We are very dependent on China because we chose to be.
Who cares if they pay their workers nothing as far as their product entering the U.S. Level the playing field and put a tax on their product or any other country's product entering the U.S. Then get our people off of welfare and put them to work. Laziness breeds itself and you get several generations of people to wanting to work then their kids grow up with that mindset and very few get out of it.
I think a lot of the younger generation think they have an entitlement. If you have tried to order a motor or buy a vehicle and the list goes on and on. It’s all on back order.
I wouldn’t be surprised if some countries are not holding out on these items trying to cripple America. And then, if the high ups in government are filling their pockets and letting America suffer the consequences then it is even worse.
I said to one of the buyers that comes to the sale that Thunder basketball was going to require you to be vaccinated or else have a 72-hour negative test before you could go to the ballgames. He said, “That’s the same thing I have heard from several others.” He said, “I wouldn’t go to their game if they gave me the tickets and paid for my gas and bought all the popcorn I could eat; not after some of their teammates knelt during the national anthem.”
People of every color have died for this nation to have freedom and I agree it is extremely disrespectful.
The cattle market is still going good but we are still getting cheated by the packer. Are we fine with that and afraid to make waves and stand up for what is right?
There was a blonde lady that went to the department of store but became very frustrated with the man helping her try to find some shoes. She finally hollered at him and said, “I’ll just go out and catch my own alligator and get a pair of alligator shoes for free.” The shopkeeper replied with a wry smile, “Well, little lady, why don’t you go give it a try?”
The blonde headed off to the swamp determined to catch an alligator. Later in the day the shopkeeper was driving home and spotted the young woman standing waist deep in the murky water with a shotgun in her hand. He saw a huge 9-foot gator swimming rapidly toward her. With lightning quick reflexes the blonde took aim, shot the gator and hauled it up onto the slipper bank.
Nearby were seven more dead gators all lying belly up. The shopkeeper watched in amazement as the blond struggle with the gator. Then rolling her eyes she screamed, “Dang it! This one’s barefoot too!”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
